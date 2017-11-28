Jessup, Boise State hand Loyola-Chicago first loss, 87-53

Sports 11:13 PM

BOISE, Idaho — Justinian Jessup buried 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 to lead five players in double figures and Boise State knocked off Loyola-Chicago 87-53 on Tuesday night.

Jessup added four rebounds and three steals for the Broncos. Alex Hobbs tossed in 14 points, Zach Haney scored 13, Lexus Williams, 12 and Christian Sengfelder added a double-double — 10 points, 12 rebounds — for Boise State (6-1).

Jessup hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run to open the game and the Broncos never looked back. Back-to-back 3s from Jessup stretched the lead to 25-11 and the Ramblers (7-1) trailed by double digits the rest of the way. Boise State led 41-20 at halftime, marking the sixth time in seven games the Broncos have held opponents under 30 points in the first half.

Aundre Jackson led Loyola-Chicago with 14 points, while Clayton Custer contributed 12 points and four assists. The Ramblers hit 5 of 16 (31.3 per cent) from long range. Boise State came in holding opponents to 23.8 per cent shooting from beyond the arc, seventh in the nation.

By The Associated Press

