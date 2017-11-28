SC State beats NAIA Morris 100-91 for first win of season

Sports 11:15 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Damani Applewhite scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and South Carolina State earned its first win of the season with a 100-91 win against NAIA-member Morris College on Tuesday.

South Carolina State (1-6) led 51-43 at halftime and extended the lead to 20 (79-59) off Applewhite's dunk with 10:05 left. Applewhite missed just once in 13 shot attempts. Morris College cut it to 91-81 on Brian Jones' layup with 1:54 left.

James Richardson had a season-high 23 points, Donte Wright scored 15 and Ty Solomon had 11 points and 12 assists. The Bulldogs had a season-high 25 assists on 33 baskets. South Carolina State had a 44-29 rebounding advantage.

Qu'Ran Tanner led the Hornets with 16 points, Demetrius Knox scored 14, Demetrius Holiday 13 and Frederick Brown 11.

By The Associated Press

