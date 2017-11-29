Kings leads UC Santa Barbara over San Francisco 79-72

SAN FRANCISCO — Leland King II had 21 points and 14 rebounds and UC Santa Barbara held off San Francisco's late surge in a 79-72 victory on Tuesday night.

King was 9 of 15 from the floor. Max Heidegger added 18 points and made three 3-pointers for UC Santa Barbara (5-2). Gabe Vincent had 13 points and Jalen Canty chipped in 12.

Chase Foster and Souley Boum scored 17 points apiece to lead San Francisco (3-2).

Marcus Jackson made a 3-pointer, King scored four points and Heidegger converted a three-point play as part of a 10-0 run to give the Gauchos a 72-64 lead with 3:33 to play. Boum scored five points and the Dons pulled to 72-69 with a minute left, but UC Santa Barbara shot 7 of 10 from the line to seal it.