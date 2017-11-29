Antetokounmpo scores 32 to help Bucks breeze past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 112-87 on Tuesday night.

Eric Bledsoe had 21 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Bucks, who won for the second time in five games. Khris Middleton scored 12 points.

Milwaukee led by as many as 36 and won despite not scoring a second-chance point.

Antetokounmpo scored 11 points in the first quarter, but was at his best coming out of halftime. He went 6 for 8 from the field in the third, including a rare 3-pointer.