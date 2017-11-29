Faksa's first career hat trick leads Stars to 3-0 win

LAS VEGAS — Radek Faksa scored three goals and Ben Bishop registered his second shutout of the season, as the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Faksa scored all of his goals in the second period, while Bishop stopped 34 shots for the Stars.

Bishop, who was traded from the Los Angeles Kings in May, recorded his first shutout as a member of the Stars on Nov. 10 against the New York Islanders.

Vegas came into the game ranked second in the NHL in goals per game with 3.68 and fifth in goals with 81.