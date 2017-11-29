Cameron Smith wins rugby league player of the year

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia captain Cameron Smith was awarded the international rugby league player of the year for the second time on Wednesday, three days before the Kangaroos play England in the World Cup final.

The goal-kicking hooker edged Tongan forward Jason Taumalolo. England winger Jermaine McGillvary finished in third place in the Rugby League International Federation Golden Boot Award voting.

Smith, who also won the Golden Boot in 2007, won the 2017 Dally M Medal as the National Rugby League's top player this year and led Melbourne to the NRL premiership.

New Zealand Kiwi Ferns forward Teuila Fotu-Moala won the women's player of the year title. Fotu-Moala will lead New Zealand against Australia in the women's World Cup final which precedes the men's title match on Saturday.