De Rossi can't shake tendency to overreact inside the area

ROME — For all his leadership qualities, Daniele De Rossi still can't shake his tendency to overreact to physical contact.

The Roma midfielder's slap to the face of Genoa forward Gianluca Lapadula over the weekend was the latest in a long line of undisciplined behaviour.

There was the elbow that bloodied the face of United States forward Brian McBride and an ensuing four-game ban during the 2006 World Cup, the elbow aimed at Shakhtar Donetsk defender Darijo Srna in the Champions League that resulted in a three-match ban from UEFA in 2011, and the punch to the face of Lazio midfielder Stefano Mauri in the city derby a year later.

Last year, there was a racist insult aimed at Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and a nasty foul on Porto defender Maxi Pereira in the Champions League playoffs that left Roma with 10 men and unable to qualify for the lucrative competition.