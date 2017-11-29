Best backcourt? Harden, Paul making case it's in Houston

The Rockets only recently got Paul back from his long layoff after their season-opening victory at Golden State, so things could get even better when Mike D'Antoni figures out how best to maximum his dynamite duo.

"So we'll see exactly how we want the rotations to go as it goes on," D'Antoni said, "but I'd even have a hard time messing this up."

BROTHERLY BATTLE

Marc Gasol couldn't get off the bench in the fourth quarter of his last game in what became David Fizdale's final act as Memphis coach.

When Gasol gets back on the floor Wednesday, it will be against his brother.

Marc and older brother Pau will face each other in San Antonio, making the Gasol matchup the fifth most-played one between brothers in NBA history.

The opener of a home-and-home series will be the 25th regular-season game pitting the Gasol brothers, breaking a tie with Jim and John Paxson. Still ahead of the Gasols — who were once part of the same trade — according to the NBA: Tom and Dick Van Arsdale (56), Dominique and Gerald Wilkins (42), George and Ed Mikan (30), and Horace and Harvey Grant (28).

It's the start of a tough stretch for the Grizzlies, losers of eight in a row, under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff. After the two games against the Spurs, Memphis plays Saturday at Cleveland — where LeBron James and Dwyane Wade weren't happy about the firing of Fizdale, an assistant in Miami when they played for the Heat.

GAMES TO WATCH THIS WEEK

— Minnesota at New Orleans, Wednesday. The Pelicans beat Oklahoma City and San Antonio last week, and now have a chance to show they are rounding into form by beating another quality opponent.

— Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Friday. The Thunder struggle mightily in close games, and the Timberwolves have already beaten them by two and three points this season.

— Phoenix at Boston, Saturday. Devin Booker became the sixth NBA player with a 70-point game in his last visit to Boston.

— Detroit at Philadelphia, Saturday. Joel Embiid scored 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting in his first matchup against Andre Drummond this season, and after the game told The Philadelphia Enquirer that his counterpart "doesn't play any defence."

STAT LINE OF THE WEEK

Andre Drummond: 26 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, four steals, in a victory at Boston on Monday. According to NBA.com, he was the first player with that many points, rebounds, assists and steals since Charles Barkley on Jan. 20, 1990.

