Carter Hart ready to return to Canada's net

The 2017 world junior hockey tournament came to an agonizing end for Canada, something Carter Hart was reminded of frequently.

Canada's starting goaltender in its 5-4 shootout loss to the United States in last year's gold-medal game, Hart would see assistant coaches Brennan Sonne and Mitch Love wearing Team USA tracksuits as he practised with his junior team, the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips.

The two Canadian coaches had to wear the offending garments every day for a week after losing a bet on the gold-medal game to then-head coach Kevin Constantine and goalie coach Shane Clifford, who are American.

"I thought it was pretty funny, there was always stuff going on between the coaches like that," said Hart, who is one of eight players likely to return to Canada's world junior roster this December.

Clifford was "only too happy" to provide the track suits last January, but Hart's not sure if there will be more wagers this year. The annual tournament will be in Buffalo, N.Y., this year with Canada and the United States meeting in the preliminary round on Dec. 29 in an outdoor game at New Era Field, home of the NFL's Bills.

Hart's hoping that his goalie coach has switched allegiances in the past year. And, of course, that Canada comes home with the gold.

"(Clifford) is actually going to be coming to a couple of games in Buffalo," said Hart on Tuesday. "He's definitely looking forward to that and I'm looking forward to having him there this year. He's going to be coming to the game with my family."

Added Hart with a laugh: "I hope he's cheering for Canada and not the U.S."

Clifford, who also works as a goaltending development co-ordinator for USA Hockey, admits it's a unique situation where he's coaching a player that he's also competing against.

"For me, it's just one of those things where they're going to go play and the kids are going to decide that," said Clifford. "At the end of the day, my relationship with Carter is my relationship with Carter. It's just one of those things where I hope it goes to a nothing-nothing shootout and they play so long that they just give them both gold medals.