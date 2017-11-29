Fernie to build outdoor rink after arena tragedy

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents of a British Columbia city could soon be back on home ice, thanks to the NHL's Calgary Flames.

The hockey team's charitable arm, the Calgary Flames Foundation, has donated an outdoor skating rink to Fernie while the city awaits the reopening of its arena following an ammonia leak on Oct. 17 that left three men dead.

Organizer Chuck Shoesmith of the Fernie Lions Club says the donation comes with a regulation-sized set of boards.

He estimates the total value of the gift is $60,000.