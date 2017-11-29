Miami's Cutler returns from concussion and will start Sunday

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says quarterback Jay Cutler is out of the concussion protocol and will start when the team tries to break a five-game losing streak Sunday against Denver.

Gase says Cutler will practice Wednesday. He missed Sunday's loss at New England, which dropped Miami to 4-7.

Cutler also missed a game earlier this season with cracked ribs. Matt Moore is 0-2 as the substitute starter.

Cutler ranks 34th in the NFL in yards per attempt at a career-worst 5.9, and Miami ranks third-worst in scoring.