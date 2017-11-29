Chiefs' Andy Reid wants everyone to lay off QB Alex Smith

"Listen, when we watch film, I'm watching film from my perspective. What can I do better, every single play? That's what you're going through," Smith said.

"Especially the last two weeks, there's been some plays that you'd love to have back. That's football though. You're not sitting there watching film, making excuses for yourself, that's for sure, in times like this.

"You watch and what could I have done differently and what's going to help me next time."

For now, it appears Smith will have plenty of "next times" this season. So that means the Chiefs had better shore up their other problems on offence.

Start with their high-priced offensive line, where more than $25 million has been invested this season alone. Not only have they struggled to give Smith time in the pocket, they have also struggled to open holes for Kareem Hunt, who gained just 17 yards on 11 carries last week.

Hunt eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of his first five games. He hasn't come close in the past six games, failing to crack 50 yards in four of those games — all but one of them losses.

"I just feel like we got to get better all sides of the ball. Offensively, I got to get better. Everybody does," Hunt said. "We've got to figure out and get over it, honestly."

Yes, even Hunt acknowledges the Chiefs' problems extend to just about everyone on offence.

Tyreek Hill has been blanketed the past few weeks, taking away the Chiefs' only playmaking wide receiver. Demarcus Robinson, Albert Wilson and the rest haven't been able to pick up the slack, especially after Chris Conley went down with a season-ending injury.

Kelce has had his share of drops the past few weeks, too.

"It is extremely frustrating. We have a championship-calibre team," Chiefs centre Mitch Morse said. "I can only speak for myself but stupid mental mistakes and physical errors are putting us out of position to put our offence in a situation to score."

Other teams have had a hand in it, too. Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz said defences have used cover-2 looks against the Chiefs, and for some reason they haven't been able to counteract it.

Time is ticking to figure it out.

That goes for all of the Chiefs' problems on offence.

"Everybody has to feel that urgency to change it," Reid said. "I thought we had a good week of practice last week, but we stalled coming out of the gate on the offensive side of the ball. We can't do that. We all have to pick our game up."

NOTES: LB Ukeme Eligwe (strained Achilles tendon), LB Dee Ford (back) and FS Eric Murray (high ankle sprain) were not at practice Wednesday. ... TE Travis Kelce will be wearing custom cleats as part of the league's Week 13 charity initiative. His cleats for the "My Cleats, My Cause" game feature his foundation, Eighty-Seven and Running, which supports programs for disadvantaged youth.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press