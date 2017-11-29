Veteran quarterback Ray considering retirement

Toronto Argonauts veteran quarterback Ricky Ray is contemplating retirement.

The 38-year-old says he'll take time this off-season to ponder is football future after earning a CFL-record fourth Grey Cup title as a starting quarterback in Toronto's 27-24 upset win Sunday over the Calgary Stampeders

Ray said if he does choose to continue playing, it will be with Toronto.

The Argonauts cleaned out their lockers today, and it will likely mark their last time together as a squad as CFL free agency approaches.