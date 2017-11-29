Chargers CB Casey Hayward leaves team after brother's death

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward has left the team to be with his family after his brother's death in a car accident.
Coach Anthony Lynn says he doesn't know whether Hayward will return for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Jecaives Hayward was killed Monday in Macon, Georgia.
Casey Hayward is a key defensive player for the Chargers (5-6), who are on a roll after a 0-4 start. He has started all 11 games and made four interceptions and 30 tackles.
Hayward joined the Chargers in 2016 after four seasons with Green Bay.
By The Associated Press
