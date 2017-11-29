Barcelona cruises to 5-0 victory over Murcia in Copa del Rey

MADRID — Barcelona reached the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a comfortable 5-0 win over third-division club Murcia on Wednesday, advancing 8-0 on aggregate.

Striker Paco Alcacer scored in the first half and Gerard Pique, Aleix Vidal, Denis Suarez and Jose Arnaiz each added goals after halftime at Camp Nou.

Barcelona played without most of its regular starters, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Coach Ernesto Valverde had also rested the team's top players in the 3-0 first-leg win last month.