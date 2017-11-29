Monaco slumps to 2nd consecutive loss in French league

On the pitch, PSG coach Unai Emery rotated his players for the midweek game and his side appeared unbalanced in midfield until Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot came on.

After Edinson Cavani missed a penalty, Neymar found a cutting edge in the 73rd minute with a left-foot shot at the far post. Cavani made amends for the missed penalty in the 90th minute with his 17th league goal this season from Neymar's assist. The win lifted PSG 10 points clear of Marseille at the top of the standings.

___

MARSEILLE ON THE UP

Florian Thauvin scored one goal and created another as Marseille won 3-0 at struggling Metz, extending its unbeaten run to 10 league matches and climbing to second place in the standings.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the nine-time champion, which seemed set for a club crisis in August after being thrashed 6-1 by Monaco and losing 3-1 at home to Rennes, a defeat that provoked the ire of the club's notoriously demanding fans.

Midfielder Luiz Gustavo and Thauvin have been key elements of Rudi Garcia's team in recent weeks and were decisive again in Metz.

Thauvin, who has scored seven goals and provided five assists this season, put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute with a beautiful solo goal. The France international sped down the right flank then cut inside and unleashed a left-foot shot in the top right corner.

Thauvin then turned provider in the 36th when he crossed to Gustavo at the far post for the Brazilian player to score with a neat finish. Lucas Ocampos completed the victory in the 72nd minute.

___

LYON UPSET BY STRUGGLING LILLE

Struggling Lille made the most of Lyon's defensive frailties to earn a 2-1 victory, its fourth win this season.

Nabil Fekir missed a penalty for the hosts.

Without a coach following Marcelo Bielsa's suspension, Lille ended Lyon's eight-match unbeaten run in the league with goals from Thiago Mendes and Ezequiel Ponce. Mendes and Ponce were helped by slack defending on both goals.

Mariano Diaz scored an equalizer for Lyon.

___

OTHER RESULTS

Montpellier, which has the league's best defence with eight goals conceded, produced another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Guingamp, Rennes won 2-1 at Angers and Mario Balotelli scored from the spot as Nice prevailed 2-1 at Toulouse despite Dante's sending off in the first half. Bassem Srarfi came off the bench to snatch the winner in added time.

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press