Just-retired Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager

NEW YORK — Carlos Beltran has interviewed to become manager of the New York Yankees, four weeks after the final game of his 20-year major league career.

The 40-year-old Beltran was a nine-time All-Star and played for the Yankees from 2014-16. While he does not have any managerial experience, he mentored young teammates during his final seasons as a player, when he often was a designated hitter.

Beltran won his first World Series title with Houston this season, and Astros manager A.J. Hinch credited Beltran's clubhouse presence with steadying the team during its seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Beltran met with team officials Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.