A tournament, then a wedding in Bahamas for Fleetwood

NASSAU, Bahamas — People usually get married in England and take their honeymoon to the tropics.

Tommy Fleetwood is doing it the other way around.

Fleetwood, who won the Race to Dubai on the European Tour two weeks ago, plans to marry Clare Craig on Tuesday in the Bahamas after the Hero World Challenge. Just don't get the idea this always the plan.

Fleetwood had every reason to skip the Hero World Challenge, an 18-man field that is only official in the world ranking points in offers. He has played the last five weeks in Shanghai, Turkey, South Africa, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Why not take this week off?

"Me and Clare said that if we got into the tournament, it would be a great place to get married," Fleetwood said Wednesday. "So I'm actually getting married on Tuesday here. So missing the tournament wasn't really an option."

His fiancee also is his manager, only now she is tending to other matters — like finding a place for the nuptials.

"On the beach," Fleetwood said, his shaggy hair spilling out from the bottom of his cap. "Actually, I think she's deciding that today. She was looking at two or three different options. So that's not really my choice, but I will be there."

The couple celebrated the birth of their first child, Franklin, in late September.

And for the honeymoon?