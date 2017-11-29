Column: Sentimentality doesn't go far in the NFL

There's nothing that will happen in the Giants' final five games that makes coach Ben McAdoo's decision any easier to digest. The team is playing out a lost season, and any talk about needing to try out Webb or Geno Smith under centre is really just talk.

What makes it even more puzzling is that this isn't how the Giants usually do business. This is an old-school franchise that prides itself on stability and deliberate moves, as evidenced by how long former coach Tom Coughlin stuck around.

This made the Giants look more like the New York Jets, their stadium partner at the Meadowlands.

"This is so much bigger than Eli Manning. This is about an entire organization that has gone sideways," said NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner. "If you've got one guy that represents what this organization has been about and the character and the success of this organization, it's that guy that has been under centre in Eli Manning. He's never done anything but show character and do things the right way."

Manning showed that by handling his sudden demotion about as professionally as possible, though tears welled in his eyes Tuesday as he discussed it with reporters.

"I don't like it, but it's part of football, you handle it," he said. "I didn't do my job. "

Someone had to take the fall for a miserable 2-9 season and, while Manning is not blameless, it should be noted that 19 Giants are on injured reserve and he has played behind a leaky offensive line that general manager Jerry Reese failed to patch during the off-season. Even Manning's toughest critics acknowledge that, though the fact remains he's six years removed from his last Super Bowl win and on the back nine of his career at the age of 36.

It's never really a shock when an NFL player is demoted or cut loose. This is a league that values players only as commodities, which is why even the most elite players get only guaranteed signing bonuses and no guaranteed contracts.

Manning is luckier than most because he'll get a chance to play again, whether in New York or somewhere else. Like his brother before him, he can pretty much pick where he goes and what kind of system he plays under.

Yes, Manning deserved better after 14 seasons than an ignominious benching late in a lousy season.

For players, though, there are seldom happy endings in the NFL.

