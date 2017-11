Badgers star Jonathan Taylor on verge of freshman rush mark

"I've really never seen anyone break four or five tackles against our defence like that on that one particular play," tight end Troy Fumagalli said of Taylor's eye-opening carry during the training camp scrimmage.

An injury to starter Bradrick Shaw offered opportunities for Taylor in the season opener. Taylor has been entrenched as the starter since then.

Taylor leads the Big Ten averaging 150.5 yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry. He needed just seven games to reach 1,000 yards for the season, tying the FBS record for fewest games for a freshman to reach the plateau shared by five other players.

"Big, physical, run downhill, run straight at you," Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker said of the Badgers' run game. "They're going to tell you ... 'Are (you) going to stop it?' And you have to stop it."

Defensive end Sam Hubbard compared Taylor to Ohio State's own productive freshman tailback, J.K. Dobbins.

"He's got great vision, very strong, great speed and he finds gaps," Hubbard said about Taylor. "I think vision is what sets him apart. He finds gaps where there are none, and it's no surprise why he has so many yards."

Not to say that there aren't holes in Taylor's game.

Taylor fumbled at Minnesota last week . He fumbled twice three weeks ago against Iowa, losing one, but the Badgers still blew out the Hawkeyes, 38-14 . He ended up with 157 yards on 29 carries against Iowa.

Ball security has been enough of an issue of late that running backs coach John Settle had Taylor carry around a football to class this past week to hammer home a lesson.

"I think he's fighting his tail off for yardage, and you can't lose sight of the simple things," offensive co-ordinator Joe Rudolph said.

But coaches appreciate how Taylor bounces back from mistakes. Taylor says he's gotten better over the course of the season at being patient and letting blocks develop. To right guard Beau Benzchawel, Taylor has become more elusive as he gains more experience.

Taylor always seems to improve at something each week. Coach Paul Chyrst likes the way that his running back has handled the pressure as attention grows with each big gain.

"What's really amazing about him — I don't know how many areas have improved or not — but just the consistency," Rudolph said. "You put the ball on the ground, how do you bounce back? What's your reaction to it? Both of those things have been superior, the approach of an older player."

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio contributed to this story.

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press