Jags rookie taps into checkered past with 'My Cause' cleats

"Most definitely I feel as if I've grown up for the better and I want to affect everyone else that's probably going through the same situation," Westbrook said.

The Jaguars are counting on Westbrook more than they expected this season.

With Allen Robinson (knee) out for the season and Allen Hurns (ankle) expected to miss at least another game, Westbrook has been thrust into a prominent role despite missing nine games following core-muscle surgery .

After leading the NFL in receiving in the preseason, Westbrook made his NFL debut two weeks ago at Cleveland and caught three passes for 35 yards. Last week at Arizona, he was targeted 10 times and finished with six receptions for 41 yards.

Coach Doug Marrone said "you go through growing pains with young players."

"The more they play, they just get better and better," Marrone added. "It's an experience that they have to go through. They have the potential to play at an extremely high level."

Jacksonville believes Westbrook is headed in the right direction, and wearing "Stop Domestic Violence" shoes is just another example.

"He's doing great," fellow receiver Marqise Lee said. "The thing about Dede is he's starting to get it. The stress factor for him is going down. He's starting to get a little comfortable out there and that's how it's going to be. My main thing to him is continue to work regardless of what happens and what gets said about our group.

"Continue to work, keep your head down and stay focused."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press