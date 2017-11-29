Baylor top reserve Maston breaks hand, out until January

WACO, Texas — No. 16 Baylor expects to be without top reserve Terry Maston until January after he broke his shooting hand in the Bears' loss at No. 21 Xavier.

Schools officials said Maston, a 6-foot-8 senior forward averaging 11.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, will have surgery on Thursday.

With Maston out, the Bears are down to seven healthy scholarship players. They play No. 8 Wichita State at home on Saturday.

Maston was 7-of-9 shooting and scored 15 points in the first half of Baylor's 76-63 loss at Xavier on Tuesday night. Maston suffered the injury early in the second half, and X-rays Wednesday confirmed his hand was broken.