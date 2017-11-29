Drop zone: Browns WR Coleman still bothered by major miscue

Coleman's damaging drop aside, the second-year receiver had an otherwise solid game, his second after missing seven straight with a broken right hand suffered in Week 2 at Baltimore. He finished with three catches for 64 yards, 44 coming on a deep sideline throw from Kizer in the first quarter.

A week earlier, he had six receptions for 80 yards in a loss to Jacksonville.

But it's the one that he didn't grab that bothers Coleman.

"I just knew it was a touchdown," he said. "As soon as I came off the ball, I saw how the safety was playing. I got super excited. It happens, and I just can't let it repeat and keep on lingering the next game, next game. I've got to clear it, go to the next play and he (Kizer) is going to need me for another play."

That's exactly the message he got from Jackson, who reminded the 2016 first-round pick there will be bigger catches ahead.

One drop can't become two.

"Go catch the next one," Jackson said. "Have to go catch the next one. You have to get back up on the bike and do it again, and he was. He gets it. You have to make that play, but he is going to get an opportunity to do it again. When it comes, he has to make that play.

"The competitive side, I'm glad that he understands how important it was, but there are going to be more. It would be different if he wasn't going to have any more opportunities to do that. The next opportunity that he gets, he has to make that play."

Coleman won't be alone this week on a Cleveland offence devoid of playmakers.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon returns to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after being suspended the past two seasons for drug violations.

Coleman and Gordon, both of whom played at Baylor, will give Kizer two legitimate options and perhaps the Browns a chance to avoid a winless season.

Coleman believes Gordon is ready to make up for lost time.

"He's excited, man," Coleman said. "That guy is unbelievable. We talk every day and he's excited to be out there. You can feel the energy, the passion. He's just like me. We're both passionate for the game, so you know he just wants to be the best, same as me so when you've got two guys lined up like that, it's a really great thing that's going."

