NC State loses 2 forwards to knee injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two North Carolina State forwards have suffered knee injuries.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel said sophomore Darius Hicks will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament while senior Abdul-Malik Abu is out on a game-by-game basis with knee soreness.

Hammel disclosed the injuries about 30 minutes before N.C. State's game against Penn State on Wednesday night.

Abu missed the first four games with a sprained right knee, and was held out of this one after reporting knee soreness. He's averaged only 18 minutes in his three games played.