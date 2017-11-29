LB Clay Matthews on mend with Packers in must-win mode

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A week of missing practice with a groin injury allowed Clay Matthews to get an up-close view of injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers' rehab work after collarbone surgery.

Matthews might be back this week for the Green Bay Packers. If the linebacker had any say, Rodgers might follow him back to the field in a few weeks, too.

First things first for the Packers: Green Bay must beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday to keep flickering playoff hopes alive. Getting the veteran pass rusher back would help.

"I'm feeling good actually," Matthews said after practice Wednesday. "But every day I was getting exponentially better, so I feel really good today ... granted it was a light practice, but I definitely envision seeing myself out there Sunday."

Matthews returned to practice as a limited participant after missing all of last week leading up to the 31-28 loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers that left Green Bay at 5-6. It's two games out of a wild-card spot in the NFC.

In a 1-4 tailspin since Rodgers got hurt on Oct. 15 at Minnesota, the Packers might need to win their last five games while other contenders falter. Rodgers is first eligible to practice starting Saturday, assuming he's even healthy enough from right collarbone surgery to be cleared by the team doctor.

If that happens, the earliest Rodgers would be able to return would be Week 15 at Carolina. The Packers from the start have said Rodgers' injury could end his season.

While there are no guarantees, Matthews has been impressed with Rodgers' rehab.

"This past week, being a part of that rehab group, to watch Aaron, what he's been doing in there, I think we probably should have kept him off (injured reserve) the way he's coming along, some of the balls he's throwing," Matthews said. "Accuracy-wise, everything a quarterback has to do is pretty remarkable."

But where the Packers are in the playoff picture may also determine Rodgers' future the rest of the year. It will be up to backup Brett Hundley, who showed progress in the loss to Pittsburgh, to guide the offence for at least the next couple weeks.