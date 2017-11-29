At 38, McCown still Jets' starter, not thinking retirement

McCown is having the best overall season of his 15-year NFL career, setting career highs with 17 touchdowns and 2,549 yards passing. He has eight interceptions, but his 67.3 per cent completion rate is among the NFL's leaders. McCown also leads the Jets with three touchdown runs, proving he's still got plenty of spring in his step.

The major knock on McCown is the mistakes he has made — along with the rest of the Jets — in the fourth quarter and late in games. Half of his interceptions have come in the final quarter, where the Jets have blown leads in three of their past four losses.

"Yeah, without getting into detail, we did address it to a degree today," McCown said. "So, hopefully that will change."

He is signed only for this season, a one-year deal worth $6 million. So, his future with the team beyond Week 17 is uncertain.

While many fans and media assume the Jets will target a potential franchise quarterback with their first-round draft pick, it's not a given that McCown won't be back to serve as a mentor to whomever that might be.

Retirement isn't on his mind right now, and he doesn't have a timetable for when he'd have to make that decision.

"Well, I'll say that it is certainly when you feel like you've been chasing this level that you believe you can play at for a long time and you start to feel like you're scratching the surface in doing some of those things and settling into a system that you like, it's hard to end it and be done," he said.

"At the same time, too, if you are going to be done, it's nice of you to say that you played your best ball at the end, so we'll see how it goes.

"I love being in the system and it would be fun to play in the system for two years in a row. I would love to see where I can take that, so we'll see. Right now, the focus is on Kansas City."

Jets fans are understandably hesitant about bringing back a veteran coming off a career year — since they lived through that very thing a year ago.

Ryan Fitzpatrick returned on the eve of training camp after the sides finally agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal. But a year after he set a franchise record with 31 touchdown passes, Fitzpatrick fizzled. He became a turnover machine with 17 interceptions, was benched a few times and was a major reason for New York's 5-11 mark with a team that had serious playoff aspirations.

The difference now, though, is the progress McCown has appeared to make in John Morton's system, even at this advanced stage of his career.

"Yeah, I think there is always growth that can happen," said McCown, who estimated that he's played for 13 or 14 offensive co-ordinators.

"I just assume that when you watch offences who have been together for a while, the nuance that they play with, I think it's obvious and reflective of the time spent together. So, I would assume you have the opportunity to grow in that aspect.

"But again, those situations take care of themselves and I'm just focused on Kansas City right now."

