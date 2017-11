Trubisky looks to bounce back when Bears meet 49ers

Trubisky also found himself under pressure behind a shaky line even though the Eagles didn't blitz much. But he reverted to some of his college habits when it came to his footwork.

"He got caught bouncing a little bit," Loggains said. "You know it was a tendency he had in college and we talked to him a lot about keeping his shoulders and head still. And he did get hoppy a little bit, and there were some throws that were errant because of that and something we're going to keep working and grinding on that way."

Trubisky has been spending extra time working on his footwork and reviewing video. He seems level-headed and is maintaining a positive approach even though things aren't going well at the moment for him or the team.

He ranks last among regular quarterbacks with a 52.8 per cent completion rate and has been sacked 19 times. The Bears, meanwhile, have wiped out the good will they were starting to build.

Back-to-back wins followed by a tight loss at New Orleans left them feeling pretty good heading into their bye. But the three games since then have been discouraging.

"(Teammates) know that I'm buying in even more, I'm working even harder and they know that I care about this team and my teammates and that we're going to get this thing right and hopefully that kind of behaviour is contagious," Trubisky said.

"And I believe it is and just being around the locker room, being around those guys, talking to them one-on-one and just seeing how they feel. We're still positive. We still have good confidence. And that just needs to carry over each day. Have good practices and go out there and try to get a win on Sunday."

NOTES: ILB Danny Trevathan (strained calf) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. He was injured Oct. 29 at New Orleans, leaving the defence without the signal caller the past three games. "I thought he looked good today," Coach John Fox said. "Anytime you have a starter out it can be problematic. But the rest of the players have to carry the load. It would be good to potentially have him back this week." ... Fox said the Bears' decision to waive WR Tre McBride on Tuesday was about "churning the roster." He would not say if McBride was involved in a heated argument in the hallway on Monday that reporters overheard. ... The Bears are bringing back LB Lamar Houston, claiming him off waivers from the Houston Texans. The 30-year-old Houston appeared in five games for the Texans. He played for Chicago from 2014-16 before being released on Sept. 6.

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press