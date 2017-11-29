Raiders preparing to play without key wide receivers

Roberts has 24 catches for 262 yards this season as Oakland's No. 3 receiver while Patterson has caught 21 passes for 186 yards, including a game-clinching 54-yard reception against the Broncos last Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr doesn't sound concerned. Other than getting additional work with the three in practice, Carr expects things to be similar.

"Next man up is always our mantra and what we stand by and that's how any football team needs to be," Carr said. "At the same time I do need to spend extra time with them because the guys that get all the reps with me usually are Coop and Crab. Seth gets a lot of reps with me, CP on certain things, Johnnie on certain things. But now we have to make sure that we get all of those reps that sometimes they wouldn't get with me."

The Raiders will also lean more heavily on Cook, who has become one of Carr's favourite options since signing with the team as a free agent this past off-season.

"We've played him at receiver, we've played him at tight end, we've played him at different spots in the wing and certain things like that," Carr said.

"It's fantastic because you need to have weapons, especially when things like this happen. When you have a lot of weapons it's nice that when injuries or a suspension or anything like that happens we can still play football and move forward."

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said he expects the Raiders to try to run the ball more to make up for the absence of the two receivers.

Carr chuckled when asked about that.

"I think we're going to go wing-T," Carr said. "We're going to run the triple option. Hopefully that doesn't get out."

NOTE: Starting cornerback David Amerson practiced for the first time in nearly a month, a good sign for Oakland's struggling secondary.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press