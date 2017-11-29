Brunson leads No. 4 Villanova to rout of Penn

Brunson gave up on trying to listen to Wright calling plays.

"I tried reading his lips," Brunson said.

And Spellman said he had to ask Bridges "50 times" the play.

Villanova shot an efficient 57 per cent in the opening half to take a 46-28 lead. Nine Wildcats scored in the opening 20 minutes, led by Spellman's 10 points.

The Wildcats were in total control after halftime and the advantage reached as much as 74-47 on Bridges' fastbreak dunk with 8:38 remaining.

Villanova finished shooting 57 per cent from the field, including 50 per cent from beyond the arc.

AJ Brodeur paced Penn with 15 points and Darnell Foreman had 13 for the Quakers (5-4).

Donahue wasn't displeased with Penn's effort, instead crediting the Wildcats for their typically strong performance.

"They're such a good, disciplined, tough team," he said. "There's never a team I've played against that's smarter, tougher and more unselfish."

Honours ALL AROUND

Villanova also honoured the late Rollie Massimino as 21 members of the former coach's family were on hand.

Also introduced to the crowd were many former Wildcats who played at Nevin Field House.

NOVEMBER REIGN

The Wildcats have won 27 straight games in November.

PENN DOMINANCE

The victory was Villanova's 15th straight against Penn.

MEAL TICKETS NEEDED

A mistake by Wright with the pregame schedule forced the Wildcats to go to the school's cafeteria for their pregame meal rather than in their regular, private location.

BIG PICTURE

Penn: The Quakers are tuning up for the start of the Ivy League season, which begins for them Jan. 5 against archrival Princeton.

Villanova: The Wildcats will look to continue their dominance of the Philadelphia rivals on Saturday at Saint Joseph's. They'll host La Salle at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 10 and finish the Big 5 at Temple on Dec. 13.

UP NEXT

Penn: At Howard on Monday night.

Villanova: At Saint Joseph's on Saturday night.

___

By Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press