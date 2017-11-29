Hot shooting helps Tennessee trounce Mercer 84-60

"Obviously he's a good player and we miss him, but our other guys fought real hard tonight," Mercer coach Bob Hoffman said.

Jordan Strawberry scored 20 points to lead Mercer. Strawberry is the son of former major league outfielder Darryl Strawberry, who was watching the game from behind Mercer's bench.

BIG PICTURE

Mercer: The Bears didn't have enough scorers without Holland on the floor. Strawbery had a big game, but he didn't get much help. The only other Bear to exceed six points was Ethan Stair, who had 11 points when he fouled out with less than seven minutes left.

Tennessee: The Vols continued their hot start from 3-point range. Tennessee has shot 43 per cent from 3-point range (55 of 128) so far this season, and the Vols have gone 21 of 43 from beyond the arc over their last two games. Tennessee made just 32.6 per cent of its 3-point attempts last season.

FRUSTRATED FOOTBALL FANS

Tennessee's football coaching search stole some of the attention during Wednesday's basketball action. Fans frustrated with athletic director John Currie chanted "Fire Currie" a handful of times. Midway through the second half, fans briefly shouted "We Want Kiffin," a reference to Florida Atlantic coach and former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin.

The Vols are seeking a football coach to replace Butch Jones, who was fired Nov. 12. Tennessee was near an agreement with Ohio State defensive co-ordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday before it fell apart amid a public backlash to the prospective move.

"I think John Currie's working really hard," Barnes said. "I think it's really a very difficult job to hire coaches at any level, and I think the fact is it's a harder job than people think. It's disappointing to me during our games that the focus isn't on our basketball team."

KEY STATS

Tennessee had 26 assists on its 30 baskets. ... Mercer outrebounded Tennessee 31-23, which marked the third straight game in which the Vols were outrebounded.

UP NEXT

Mercer is at Memphis on Saturday.

Tennessee is at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

___

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

___

Follow Steve Megargee at www.twitter.com/stevemegargee

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press