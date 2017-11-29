Auburn snaps Dayton's 16-game home win streak, 73-60

DAYTON, Ohio — Auburn passed its first true road test of the season in convincing fashion on Wednesday, beating Dayton 73-60 at UD Arena and snapping the Flyers' 16-game, 385-day home win streak.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Auburn sophomore guard Mustapha Heron helped the Tigers pull away with 16 second-half points. He finished with a team-high 21 points.

Auburn (5-1) jumped to an 11-2 lead early as Dayton (3-3) started 1 of 9 from the field. The Flyers struggled to find a rhythm all night. Dayton finished with 19 turnovers, and team captain Josh Cunningham fouled out with just six points.

Dayton went on a 13-0 run midway through the first half to briefly take the lead, but Auburn outscored Dayton 24-9 for the remainder of the half. The Tigers never trailed again, leading by double digits for most of the second half and extending their lead by as much as 16.