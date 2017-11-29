Saint Joseph's beats Bucknell 83-70 behind Demery's 20

PHILADELPHIA — James Demery scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Saint Joseph's beat Bucknell 83-70 on Wednesday night.

Demery was 8 of 18 from the field for the Hawks (4-3). Shavar Newkirk added 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Chris Clover had 17 points while Pierfrancesco Oliva grabbed 10 rebounds. The team averaged 41 per cent shooting from the field compared to 34 per cent for Bucknell.

The Hawks took an early lead and a Robinson layup gave them a 27-16 advantage with 7:06 left in the first half. They were up 40-27 at the break.

Saint Joseph's led by double figures throughout the second half and Taylor Funk sank a layup and a 3-pointer back-to-back to stretch it to 60-39 with 11:23 to play.