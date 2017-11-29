Charles' late points lift No. 25 Maryland women to 60-59 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kaila Charles scored Maryland's final three points in the last 40 seconds to lift the No. 15 Terrapins to a 60-59 victory over Virginia on Wednesday night.

Charles drove the key, crossing over for a layup on the left side, for a 59-58 lead and made 1 of 2 free throws with 18 seconds left after being fouled on the defensive glass. She finished with 13 points.

Virginia's Lauren Moses made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds left and Maryland turned it over, but Dominique Toussaint missed a 3-pointer and Jocelyn Willoughby the put-back in traffic as time ran out.

Stephanie Jones also scored 13 points for Maryland (6-2), which won its fourth straight. Kristen Confroy added 12 and Ieshia Small 10.