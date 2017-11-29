Carpenter scores 17, Cleveland State takes 75-72 win

CLEVELAND — Kenny Carpenter scored 17 points and Cleveland State held on to edge Arkansas State 75-72 on Wednesday night.

The Vikings (2-4) led 70-62 after a 10-0 run before the Red Wolves responded with seven straight to get within a point with 3 1/2 minutes left. The margin was still one point, 73-72, when the teams both botched inbounds plays in the final five seconds giving the final possession to the Vikings, who added two free throws from Bobby Word.

Anthony Wright and Word finished with 11 points each and Dontel Highsmith 10 for Cleveland State.

Deven Simms scored 14 points, Tristin Walley 13, Ty Cockfield 12 and Rashad Lindsey 11 for the Red Wolves (2-5).