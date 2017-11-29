Freshman Turner scores 27, Bowling Green beats SJSU 85-79

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Justin Turner made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Demajeo Wiggins had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Bowling Green beat San Jose State 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Bowling Green made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to seal it. Rodrick Caldwell was 3 of 4 and Turner capped the scoring with two makes in the closing seconds.

Turner, a freshman, scored 20-plus for the third time this season.

Derek Koch added 14 points and Caldwell 11 points with five assists for Bowling Green (6-2). The Falcons were 23 of 28 at the free-throw line compared with SJSU's 61-per cent shooting at the line.