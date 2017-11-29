Lopez leads Sacred Heart over UMass Lowell 87-80

LOWELL, Mass. — Joseph Lopez scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Sacred Heart beat UMass Lowell 87-80 on Wednesday night.

Lopez was 8-of-15 shooting. Mario Matasovic and Sean Hoehn added 18 points apiece for Sacred Heart (3-4), which shot 56 per cent from the field and bounced back from an 81-50 loss at Northwestern on Nov. 24. Zach Radz finished with 13 points.

Matt Harris scored 23 points and Jahad Thomas added 22 to lead the River Hawks (5-2), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Sacred Heart trailed 39-35 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 15-2 surge for a 50-41 lead. Lopez and Kinnon LaRose scored five points each during the stretch.