Cooks, Ferguson carry Winthrop past Furman 94-74

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Xavier Cooks scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, Josh Ferguson had 17 points with 13 boards and Winthrop defeated Furman 93-74 on Wednesday night.

Anders Broman added 13 points and Nych Smith had 10 for the Eagles (4-3).

Cooks had 13 points in the first half when Furman shot 57 per cent (21 of 37) and raced to a 52-32 lead. A 13-2 run, with six different players scoring, had the Eagles up 19-7 barely seven minutes into the game. Furman only made 2 of its first 10 shots.

Daniel Fowler had 16 points and Matt Rafferty 13 with 11 rebounds for the Paladins (4-3).

Furman made six straight free throws to end an early 9-1 surge in the second half but that only cut the deficit to 16 and the Paladins never challenged, shooting only 37 per cent for the game (22 of 60) and going 5 of 24 behind the arc.

