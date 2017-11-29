Gordon has 40 and 15, Magic beat Thunder to end 9-game skid

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon never got out of control, and that made all the difference for the Magic.

"I think that's what was special about his night — he wasn't out there trying to play superhero," coach Frank Vogel said. "He played within himself for the most part, and as a result he shot a high percentage."

Gordon had 40 points and 15 rebounds Wednesday to help Orlando end a nine-game losing streak with a 121-108 win over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I was just aggressive, taking opportunities, not passing anything up. If the open pass presented itself, then I was making the right read," he said.

Gordon made 13 of 23 shots (57 per cent) and scored 20 points in each half. He played the entire second half.

"He played under control, that was the biggest thing," Magic guard D.J. Augustin said. "It didn't even look like he had that many points because he wasn't forcing anything."

Russell Westbrook hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Westbrook shot 7 for 10 on 3s and added 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

"It's my responsibility to make sure we're ready to play on both sides of the ball," Westbrook said. "To get us out of this funk we've got to lock in. That starts with me and I'll take ownership because I've been here (and) I know the standards we set."

Elfrid Payton had 19 points and Evan Fournier added 16 for the Magic, who shot 59 per cent in winning for the first time since Nov. 10.

The Thunder went without a field goal for more than five minutes late in the third period, then went scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth. They were outscored 28-5 during that span.