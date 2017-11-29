Mobley, Griffin lead Bonnies over Siena 75-55

ALBANY, N.Y. — Matt Mobley made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, LaDarien Griffin had a double-double and St. Bonaventure defeated Siena 75-55 on Wednesday night.

Mobley was 4 of 8 from the arc and also pulled down eight rebounds. Griffin scored a career-high 18 points with 11 rebounds. Idris Taggee added 13 points. The Bonnies (4-2), who have won four of their last five games, shot 46 per cent overall and 40 per cent from the arc but were just 17 of 30 from the free-throw line.

Ahsante Shivers scored a career-high 19 points for the Saints (1-5), who shot just 34 per cent and were only 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Bonnies led 35-21 after scoring the final eight points of the half. The lead remained in double figures.