Simmons has 31 points, 18 rebs as 76ers beat Wizards 118-113

Beal answered with a 3 before Simmons made two more free throws. Simmons then made one and missed one and Embiid fouled out, sending Beal to the line for three. He made all three.

Tomas Satoransky's short jumper trimmed Philadelphia's lead to 116-113 with 11.4 seconds left, but Jerryd Bayless iced it at the foul line.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said he considered removing Simmons from the game, but chose to let him work through it.

"We decided to roll with Ben and it's going to be part of his evolution," Brown said. "He's going to have a long career and he has to navigate through this. It's going to be part of his growth."

Already playing without injured star John Wall, the Wizards lost Beal for the rest of the first half when he took a shot to the face from Bayless on a layup and sustained a bruise. Beal returned in the third quarter

Embiid blocked two shots in a six-second span in the first half. He also swatted Tim Frazier's shot to start a fast break, took a pass from Simmons and threw down a dunk. Saric made the highlight reel by flipping a behind-the-back pass to Robert Covington driving for a layup a few minutes in.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance and posed for pictures with fans in the third quarter as he walked through the crowd. One fan yelled: "Take the NFL job."

Wizards: Wall missed his third straight game with a sore left knee.

76ers: Embiid will sit out against Boston on Thursday because the team isn't ready to have him play on back-to-back nights after he fought through injuries his first three seasons, missing the first two years. ... Point guard T.J. McConnell exited the game with a bruised left shoulder. X-rays were negative but Brown doesn't expect McConnell to play vs. the Celtics.

Wizards: Host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

76ers: Visit the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

