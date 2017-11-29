George Mason erases 4-point deficit in final 10 seconds

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Otis Livingston II had 17 points and eight assists, Jaire Grayer added 16 points with 10 rebounds, and George Mason beat James Madison 76-72 on Wednesday night.

George Mason erased a four-point deficit with 10 seconds to go.

Develle Phillips gave JMU a 71-67 lead with 26 seconds left. Ian Boyd sank a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left and after a JMU foul, Goanar Mar hit two free throws to give George Mason a 72-71 lead. JMU turned it over and Livingston made two at the line for a three-point lead.

Matt Lewis went 1 of 2 at the line for JMU with two seconds left and Mar sealed it at the other end.