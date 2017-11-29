Sekunda leads Stony Brook over NAIA's Shawnee State 101-58

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Bryan Sekunda scored 21 points off the bench and led five players in double-figure scoring as Stony Brook beat Shawnee State of the NAIA 101-58 on Wednesday night.

Sekunda hit all of his shots (6 of 7) from 3-point range for the Seawolves (2-5). Jordan McKenzie and Elijah Olaniyi scored 16 points apiece, Junior Saintel had 12 points and led all players with 11 rebounds and Akwasi Yeboah chipped in 10 points.

Stony Brook averaged 55 per cent shooting from the field compared to 33 per cent for Shawnee State. Shawnee State committed 28 turnovers, 17 of which were steals by Stony Brook.

The Seawolves jumped to a 27-6 start capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Sekunda and were up 60-31 at the break.