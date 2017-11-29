Clutch baskets from Gandia-Rosa lead North Florida 84-81 OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ivan Gandia-Rosa hit a beautiful, high-arcing 3-pointer from the top of the key to send the game into overtime, then scored the go-ahead basket as North Florida held off Eastern Michigan 84-81 in OT Wednesday night.

Noah Horchler scored on a layup and Wajid Aminu blocked two shots down the stretch as the Ospreys (2-7) held on for the upset. Gandia-Rosa and Horchler each scored 14 points, Aminu added nine points, nine rebounds and had four blocks. Garrett Sams led North Florida with 20 points and J.T. Escobar added 12.

James Thompson IV led Eastern Michigan (5-2) with a season-high 29 points while Paul Jackson and Elijah Minnie scored 18 each. Minnie and Thompson each scored two points in overtime but the Eagles missed eight shots and lost the ball on consecutive possessions on either side of Gandia-Rosa's go-ahead score.

Both teams wound up shooting about 40-per cent from the floor, but the Ospreys made 13 3-pointers to two for Eastern Michigan.