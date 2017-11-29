James Harden has 29, Rockets down Pacers 118-97

HOUSTON — James Harden had 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Indiana Pacers 118-97 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Thaddeus Young cut the lead to 10 with a hook shot with about eight minutes left. The Rockets put it away with a 16-4 run that made it 110-88 with about four minutes left.

Trevor Ariza made a 3-pointer in that stretch and Ryan Anderson added two finished with 19 points.

The Pacers missed numerous shots, were called for defensive three seconds and committed an offensive foul to allow the Rockets to pad the lead.

The Rockets improved to 12-1 this month, with the only loss coming on Nov. 14 against Toronto.

Young finished with 23 points for the Pacers. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Houston led by 18 after three, but Indiana scored the first seven points of the fourth to get within 89-78.

After a timeout, Chris Paul hit a 3-pointer right before the shot clock expired to give the Rockets their first points of the quarter before he found Ryan Anderson for a rare dunk to make it 94-80 with about nine minutes left.

The Pacers tied it early in the third quarter before Houston used a 13-4 run to take a 67-58 lead with about seven minutes left in the quarter. Anderson and Trevor Ariza made consecutive 3-pointers to power that run and Ariza added a second 3 later in that span.

Indiana got back on track after that, and used a 6-2 spurt, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Bojan Bogdanovic, to get to 69-64.