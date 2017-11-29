Osetkowski, Jones lead Texas past Florida A&M 82-58

Texas: The Longhorns rank last in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting accuracy, so opponents, including Florida A&M, often don't bother to guard them out there. Their 4-of-19 shooting against the Rattlers — including 1 of 13 in the first half — was worse than their mark of 28 per cent before this game. That futility can have an adverse effect on the Longhorns' interior offence.

"It changes the way people guard you," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "A lot of teams, if they don't think you can make a shot, they are going to dare you to shoot and pack (their defence) inside."

As a result, the Longhorns find a crowd in the lane when the guards try to drive and the big men post up near the basket.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M is at Murray State on Saturday.

Texas is at Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday as Longhorns' coach Shaka Smart returns to the school he coached from 2009-15 and led to the 2011 NCAA Final Four.

By Mark Rosner, The Associated Press