Reynolds' hits 7 3-pointers in Tulane's 81-65 win

NEW ORLEANS — Cameron Reynolds tied his career best with 28 points and seven 3-pointers and Tulane beat Alcorn State 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Samir Sehic scored 15 points, Melvin Frazier added 11, Ray Ona Embo had 10 and Jordan Cornish nine with five assists for the Green Wave (6-1).

Reynolds had five rebounds, three assist and three blocks and scored his 1,000th career point.

Reynolds' layup put the Green Wave up for good, 11-10, and Tulane used 20-0 run while the Braves went scoreless for nearly seven minutes to take a 42-29 halftime lead.