Sexton leads No. 24 Alabama past Louisiana Tech 77-74

"It's a play that we practice," Bulldogs coach Eric Konkol said. "We didn't have a timeout and said if he makes the second free throw this is what we need to do. We really tried to get a tip out to one of our shooters at the arc. I thought it was down. It was close. I'm not sure if his toes were on the line or not. I know he was right there. They executed exactly the way we practice."

Donta Hall had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tide.

Daquan Bracey scored 21 points to lead Louisiana Tech. Jacobi Boykins had 14 points and Harris and Jy'lan Washington 12 apiece.

Alabama scored the final eight points of the first half, cutting a 10-point deficit to 38-37. The Bulldogs came out of the locker room hot after that with a 10-0 run.

Alabama was coming off an 89-84 loss to No. 12 Minnesota after going the final 10-plus minutes with three players due to injury and ejections of the entire bench. Sexton set an Alabama freshman record with 40 points in that game.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: Led most of the way in a bid for its first regular-season win over a ranked team since 1984. First true road game of the season. It was the program's first game against a ranked opponent since 2011.

Alabama: Is 6-1 for the first time since 2012-13.. Alabama didn't lead from the opening 2 minutes until the final 6. Herbert Jones fouled out. Sexton was 6-of-19 shooting.

FOUL SHOTS: Alabama made 16 of 18 free throws in the second half (88.9 per cent). Sexton finished 9 of 11 from the line and Ingram was 13 of 17.

"They're tough, tough drivers," Konkol said. "We shut them down at times, but we defended and fouled them at times as well. They were able to shoot a whole lot of free throws and that hurt, especially Ingram."

MISSING 3s: Louisiana Tech made just 4 of 23 3-point attempts and missed all 11 attempts after halftime. Boykins was 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech hosts Division II Miles College on Saturday night.

Alabama continues a three-game home stand against UCF on Sunday.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press