Peacock nearly has triple-double in Texas State's 66-53 win

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Alex Peacock narrowly missed a triple-double, scoring 21 points with nine assists and nine rebounds to lead Texas State over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66-53 on Wednesday night.

Peacock, a 6-foot-7 junior-college transfer, easily eclipsed his season bests in all three categories and added three steals. He made 7 of 8 shots, including both of his 3-pointers.

The Bobcats (4-3), who have won four of their last five games, shot 50 per cent and outrebounded the Bobcats 40-25 for an 18-8 advantage on second-chance points.

Joseph Kilgore scored 14 points, Tre Gray 11 and Sean Rhea 10 for the Islanders (1-5), who have lost five straight.