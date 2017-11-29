No. 18 Texas A&M women hold off Rice 82-76

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Anriel Howard had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, Danni Williams added 19 points, and No. 18 Texas A&M beat Rice 82-76 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies led by 10 with 24.2 seconds to play.

Chennedy Carter made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 17 points for Texas A&M (6-1), which was 14 of 21 from the line compared to Rice's nine attempts.

Howard scored eight of Texas A&M's opening 10 points and the Aggies closed the first half on a 10-1 run for a 36-33 lead. Howard had 12 points and five rebounds in the half and Williams added eight points.