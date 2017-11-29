Little Rock pulls away from C. Arkansas 71-65

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Andre Jones scored a career-high 24 points and Oliver Black grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds — seven offensive — and Little Rock rallied in the second half to beat Central Arkansas 71-65 Wednesday night.

Little Rock (2-5), which won its second straight, trailed 34-23 at intermission before using an 18-7 run and tied it at 41 with Anthony Black's 3-pointer. Otas Iyekekpolor gave Central Arkansas (4-4) its last lead, 50-49, with a layup.

Leading 65-58 with 2:46 left, Black gathered three offensive rebounds off his three misses inside. Darraja Parnell finally grabbed a defensive rebound off Black's fourth miss. Minus that sequence, the Trojans shot 7 of 8 from the floor in the final eight minutes.

Jaizec Lottie added 13 points for Little Rock.